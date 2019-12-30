Liverpool have reached the halfway point in their Premier League campaign, 13 points clear at the top. But how well can you remember it so far?





The Reds sealed a gritty 1-0 win over Wolves in their final game of 2019, which once again extended their lead over Leicester and Man City in the title race.

After 19 games, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are unbeaten, having scored 47 goals and conceded—despite early perceptions of a leaky defence—just 14, for the best goal difference in the league.

Their push won’t stop there, with Sheffield United to come on January 2, but the halfway point provides fans with an opportunity to reflect on the successes so far.

But how well can you remember the Reds’ league campaign up to now?

Who has featured most? Who is top scorer? Who has been Klopp’s supersub? Is Liverpool’s best form found at home or on the road?

Here, we’ve put together 10 head-to-head questions to test your knowledge of the squad and their results in the Premier League so far.

Can you get at least eight right? Try the quiz below.

Quiz loads above. Adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.