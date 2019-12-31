The Liverpool FC 2019 Quiz of the Year

Liverpool’s 2019 has been hugely successful, with three trophies and countless moments to cherish. But how well do you remember the last 12 months?





It has been nothing short of a year to savour for all those involved with the club, with a sixth European crown, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup all added to the honours board.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have provided moments, memories and victories to cherish for a lifetime in what was a defining year for the club.

The turn of 2019 saw the Reds battling it out in the Premier League and Champions League and they now end the year as league leaders and world champions.

And as we get set to welcome a new year and a new decade, we’re here to test your memory on all things Liverpool FC in 2019.

How well will you do?

Quiz loads above. Adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.