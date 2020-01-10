Wales forward Ben Woodburn has returned to Oxford as he closes in on his comeback from injury.





The 20-year-old has been sidelined since breaking his foot in October.

Woodburn had been rehabilitating at parent club Liverpool but is now back with Karl Robinson’s U’s, where he will remain for the rest of the season.

“It was great to walk back into the building,” Woodburn told Oxford’s website.

“I was close to being fit after the original injury and then damaged a bone in my other foot, which was terrible timing.

“I’m still a few weeks off but I’m progressing all the time and if all goes to plan then I’ll be back for the run-in.

“The lads are in a fantastic position and the new faces this week have made a strong squad even stronger, so I can’t wait to get back out there and join training again.”