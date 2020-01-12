Fabinho has appeared on French television and says he’s feeling good again after injury—and gave a one-word answer regarding Liverpool’s title chances.





The Brazilian midfielder has been sidelined since late November with damaged ankle ligaments, but returned to training last week.

In his absence the Reds have won all eight league games, their remaining Champions League fixture, the Club World Cup and an FA Cup derby—yet there’s still little argument that Liverpool are even better with him in the team, which is hugely exciting to consider given recent form.

Our No. 3 is on the verge of a comeback and might even be considered for involvement against Man United next weekend, speaking on Telefoot1 that he is almost ready for a return, as translated by GFFN.

“My ankle is better, I trained alone this week,” he said. “I am touching the ball again, I feel good and I feel confident.”

Fabinho had enjoyed an excellent first half of the season up until that point, scoring a thunderbolt against Man City and generally proving to be the phenomenal defensive shield fans know and love.

Although in his absence the clean sheets have returned with some regularity, it’s likely he will quickly win a place back in the team, given the technical and tactical qualities he brings.

And, like the rest of his team-mates, Fabinho is also possessed of the brilliant will to win and driven mentality which has seen the Reds improve so much.

That was on show during his interview, when he gave a straightforward response to being asked if Liverpool would win the Premier League title this season—replying simply “Yes.”

Being so far clear at the top, it should be seen as an expression of confidence in how good the team is and how determined they are to finish the job, rather than any kind of complacency.

Fabinho also spoke of his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, suggesting there was a big upturn in their mutual respect when he won a place in the team partway through last season, as well as joking about Kylian Mbappe joining the Reds.

Picking the French forward to win a Ballon d’Or before his PSG team-mate Neymar, he then suggested he’d like to welcome the 21-year-old prodigy to Anfield.

No doubt that will lead to more moronic upcoming clickbait headlines of the “Liverpool fans will LOVE what Fabinho predicts about Mbappe” variety, but fans can safely ignore those.

Instead, the focus should be on the two big, real positives: the midfield enforcer’s impending return to fitness, and the absolute commitment of the squad to finally end our long wait for a league title.