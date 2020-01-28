Gini Wijnaldum‘s contract expires in 2021, and despite claims Liverpool are open to an extension, he has issued an unclear update on his intentions.





The Reds have moved swiftly with a host of contract renewals in recent months, with Divock Origi, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and James Milner all signing new deals since July.

Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are the only senior players whose terms expire at the end of the season, though the club are in talks over a new deal for the former.

Dejan Lovren‘s deal expires in 2021, but Liverpool have the option to extend this by a further year, leaving Wijnaldum’s situation the most curious among Klopp’s squad.

In an interview to Sky Sports this week, the Dutchman was questioned on his desire to stay at Anfield, and though he described it as “home,” he conceded “it depends.”

“What I’m doing right now is just focusing on bringing the season to a good end,” he insisted.

“That’s the only thing I think of, so I’m not really busy with other things.

“What would I like? It’s difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants, how the situation is at that time. We will see.

“Yes it [would be difficult to leave]. It’s like home now.”

Wijnaldum is one of the Reds’ most important players, as one of only eight to clock over 2,000 minutes in all competitions so far this season, but he is also one of the oldest outfielders having turned 29 in November.

Only Lallana (31), Jordan Henderson (also 29) and James Milner (34) are older, though Wijnaldum’s fitness would suggest he could emulate the latter in terms of longevity.

This could be a conundrum facing the club as they enter negotiations with the player’s representatives, while the other party will no doubt be engineering an increase on his reported wage of £90,000 a week, agreed back in 2016.

It would be a major disappointment were Wijnaldum to leave at the end of next season, though the delay in Milner’s own extension—only announced with seven months to run on his previous deal—gives hope.