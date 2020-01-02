Can the Reds carry their phenomenal form into 2020? We’re live to bring you the latest as Liverpool kick off the New Year by hosting Sheffield United.





Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Origi

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

Subs: Verrips, Jagielka, Besic, Osborn, Robinson, Sharp, McBurnie

