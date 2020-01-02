Can the Reds carry their phenomenal form into 2020? We’re live to bring you the latest as Liverpool kick off the New Year by hosting Sheffield United.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Origi
Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset
Subs: Verrips, Jagielka, Besic, Osborn, Robinson, Sharp, McBurnie
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Blog loads above; adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.