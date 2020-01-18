Liverpool host Man United on Sunday in what is one of the most highly anticipated games in the fixture list. But how well can you remember their recent history?





Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds head into the clash off the back of a 1-0 win over Tottenham, a result which saw Liverpool break the record for the best-ever start to a season after 21 games.

Liverpool have dropped points just once this season, against Man United and now the two will battle it out once more.

There is, of course, a long and eventful rivalry with United which dates back over a century and the two are now to meet at a time where they sit at opposite sides of the spectrum.

But how well do you remember Liverpool and United’s shared history with one another?

Who has made the most appearance in the fixture? Who is the top goalscorer? Which team has the most honours to their name?

We’ve put together 10 head-to-head to test your knowledge of the meetings between Liverpool and Man United and their history.

Can you get them all right?

* Stats via LFCHistory.net.

