QUIZ: Test your Liverpool knowledge with these ‘higher or lower’ questions

The Reds currently sit comfortably atop of the Premier League table with a 13 point buffer over their nearest rivals Leicester, all the while having a game in hand.

Liverpool are currently in the midst of preparing for their trip to Spurs, who head into the clash off the back of one win in their last five games across all competitions.

And with a rare lengthy break between games, why not test yourself with our higher or lower quiz.

You simply have to decide if one’s number of goals for Liverpool is more or less than another’s number of total appearances, for example, with figures of the past taking centre stage.

How well will you do with these 12 higher or lower-style questions?

* Stats via LFCHistory.net.

Quiz loads above. Adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.