Win the Liverpool away shirt with gold FIFA World Champions badge

To celebrate the Reds’ FIFA World Club Cup victory in Qatar last month, Liverpool are re-releasing both this season’s home and away shirts with the gold FIFA World Champions badge.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will wear the special edition shirts in every Champions League game remaining this season, with FA Cup matches to be confirmed.

We’ve got one away shirt featuring the gold FIFA World Champions badge, as well as the UEFA Champions League winners badges on the sleeves, to give away to one lucky This Is Anfield reader.

The unique piece of memorabilia will be a collector’s item for any Red, marking the first time in the club’s history the Reds became officially the best team in the world.

Meanwhile, you can pre-order the home shirt with FIFA World Champions badge, or away shirt, directly from the official Liverpool FC store in time for delivery on the week commencing 13th January.

Enter the competition

The closing date is 12noon on Wednesday, 15th January. Good luck!

* Fans can purchase the kit now from the official Liverpool FC store.