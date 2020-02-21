Karius’ return, a Bayern keeper link & Reds’ strong stance on racism – Friday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool don’t play this weekend but there’s still lots to get through, starting with goalkeeper news and Jurgen Klopp‘s press conference.

New keeper for summer target?

Reports out of Germany suggested that Christian Fruchtl was the subject of interest over winter, with the Reds making him a “promise” to install him as No. 2.

Quite why that would be the case when Adrian has proved perfectly serviceable isn’t mentioned, but in any case, the young stopper only wants to go somewhere where first-team action is on offer.

The 20-year-old is expected to leave on loan in the summer in search of that action, so it doesn’t appear highly likely that a move to Liverpool is in the offing, but it’s at least worth bearing in mind.

Kamil Grabara will have had 18 months out on loan by the summer, plus one rather nasty head injury, and Caoimhin Kelleher has made a handful of senior appearances this term as the Reds’ No. 3.

Wherever those two, or any other youngsters, end up next season it is sure that Alisson Becker will remain the No. 1, so any new arrivals are merely to provide cover and competition in that particular position.

Karius set for Anfield return

Adrian has another year to run on his contract, though there had been rumours of Real Betis having an interest in signing him.

A new No. 2 would be required in that case…and Loris Karius could yet end up being that man, if quirks of fate dictate.

It seems that in the end, after a turbulent two-year loan in Turkey, Besiktas do not want to sign him permanently for £7.25 million, as reported by James Pearce for the Athletic.

As a result, don’t be surprised to see the German back on Merseyside for pre-season, though it’s still likely that an alternative exit will be sought.

Two years on from his last appearance from the Reds, the memories of his erratic form simply don’t mesh well with his parent club’s relentless, irrepressible ability to win games.

Positives and negatives

Bad news regarding our skipper and his injury, but some off-pitch things to be optimistic about.

Reds’ strong stance on racism

In the wake of Porto striker Moussa Marega’s horrendous weekend, where he suffered racist abuse and tried to leave the pitch, only to find his own team-mates trying to prevent him doing so, Vice contacted every Premier League club to see what their reaction would be.

Their report finds Liverpool (and Arsenal) “top of the league” with their response:

Liverpool were first to respond, with what turned out to be the strongest answer: “If one player walked off, everyone would walk off.” Nice and simple, like their journey to the title.

One club, one team, one very simple and correct message.

Quickfire LFC news

West Ham beware, as Klopp says the defeat in Spain really did feel like one and the Reds are ready to respond (TIA)

David Moyes suggested he may not throw new signing Jarrod Bowen in against Liverpool on Monday (football.london)

Southampton have “entered the race” for Adam Lallana, who is set to leave in summer (Express)

And the boss says Sadio Mane was surprised at being subbed against Atleti, but that he’d have had “no chance” of avoiding a red card if left on (Echo)

Around the Prem

€90m is the price Barcelona and Man City will be quoted for Milan Skriniar this summer – that’s one euro for every defensive mistake the two teams have made this season combined (Calciomercato)

Long live the Hodge! Roy will be given another new contract by Crystal Palace to keep him managing a 30 per cent win rate beyond his 184th birthday (Sky Sports)

Chelsea attacker Willian says he doesn’t want to leave London, which is all-but batting his eyelids at Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta (Mail)

And Juve and Inter will both move for blues left-back Emerson Palmieri, which means Chelsea will need to sign a 50th defender on that side in the last eight seasons. Actually, has anyone seen Baba Rahman recently? (Goal)

Stupid comment of the day

Given how often players get pulled up for bringing the game into disrepute on social media and wherever else, it would be a surprise if referee Mike Dean didn’t face a similar sort of punishment.

The Premier League official has admitted to sitting in the crowd supporting Tranmere and joining in with everyone else singing “the referee’s a w****r.”

Doesn’t he know you’re not allowed to have fun at the football?

Video of the day

What we’re reading

Too many games? FourFourTwo take a look at six ways we can reduce the fixture congestion, including scrapping a domestic cup.

And Jason Burt examines just how badly the rest of the Premier League seem to want to avoid finishing fourth after a season of excruciating inconsistency, for the Telegraph.

