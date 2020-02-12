Liverpool loanee suffers ‘season-ending’ injury a month after moving

Hull City manager Grant McCann has been left fearing the worst as Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane is expected to miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage.





Kane, who only joined the Championship side in January, is set to see his campaign end prematurely after sustaining the injury in training last week.

The 21-year-old had played in every one of the Tigers’ league and FA Cup games prior to the point of injury since his arrival, ensuring he is likely to end his brief spell with the club with six appearances to his name.

After Hull’s 3-0 defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday, McCann provided an update on Kane who had suffered the same fate as club captain Eric Lichaj.

He revealed the pair are set to seek out a “second opinion from a specialist” but with just 14 league fixtures remaining, they are “unlikely” to make a full recovery prior to the end of the season.

“Eric and Herbie going to be out for the foreseeable future – at least two or three months which means they’re probably going to miss the rest of the season,” McCann told reporters.

“They’ve both torn ligaments in their ankles. It’s exactly the same injury, which is bizarre. It is two blows for us.

“I think both are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season.”

It is a major blow for Kane who had quickly settled at Hull in what was his first taste of Championship action having spent the entirety of 2018/19 with Doncaster in League One.

Kane had spent the first half of the campaign on Merseyside playing for the under-23s, scoring three and assisting three in 12 games, and earned his Liverpool debut as a substitute against MK Dons in the League Cup before earning his first start at Aston Villa in the same competition.