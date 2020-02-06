Liverpool fans concerned that next year’s switch to a new kit supplier means the Reds will wear a generic-looking jersey have had their fears assuaged.





The Reds have certainly had iconic and unique-looking kits while New Balance (and Warrior previously) have been involved in production.

Some of them, including this season’s home kit, have been excellent representations merging Liverpool’s history with current style.

It’s fair to also say that the away and third kits have been unique, though that has not always translated to everybody liking the at-times wild colour combinations and eye-catching patterns.

Now, though, the Reds are switching to Nike – who have at times produced their own memorable jerseys, including recent Inter Milan kits, a host of iconic Brazil shirts, many of Juventus’ and Barcelona’s finest efforts and the massively popular Nigeria kit from the 2018 World Cup.

On the other hand, many club kits produced by Nike have in recent seasons followed a template, with hosts of teams wearing essentially the same cut, just in their own club colours.

It led some to worry that Liverpool would just be ‘one of many’ when, for a large number, the kit worn by the players was another defining and distinctive area where this club was different to others.

But that won’t be the case for 2020/21, when Liverpool’s new kit will, for the first time in the Premier League era, be (surely!) worn by the reigning champions.

Heidi Burgett, a senior director at Nike, tweeted on Wednesday that all templates have been replaced by a much larger range of choice for designers to work with.

“We’re ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc. From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own.”

Some new kits produced by Nike for 2020 and beyond have already been on show, representing the diverse approach taken by the designers and the inspirations behind them.

New 2020 kits for Korea: New crest! The Korean Wave (Hallyu) is represented on the home kit w/ a wavy pattern of trigrams from the national flag. Away kit pays homage to the white tiger with a hand-painted stripe print. pic.twitter.com/DwmkjAGJty — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

New 2020 kits for @ussoccer: “States” will be prominently featured on the 2020 collection (back neck of the away jersey, back of the socks, back of the training tops, chest of the anthem jacket). Only federation w/ the Nike Futura logo on their 2020 kits. pic.twitter.com/8K7Z4FuGDV — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

New 2020 kits for Nigeria: Home kit’s hand drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. Away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more. pic.twitter.com/ia0SdTs0vD — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

It’s an interesting insight into the changing philosophy behind creating new kits, and quite aside from Liverpool fans, most football supporters around the world would no doubt prefer their team wasn’t templated to be the same as many others.

The big summer reveal will be an interesting one in a new age for the Reds, in terms of both on-pitch dominance and off-pitch progress.