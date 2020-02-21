LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool supporters and players stand for a minute's silence on Remembrance Sunday to remember all those who lost their lives during the two World Wars, before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

QUIZ: Who am I? Liverpool players past and present

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have had an abundance of players don the red shirt over the decades, but can you identify a player in question from a handful of clues?

From the past to the current day, Liverpool have had countless players both arrive and depart from the club.

Each with their own unique background before, during and after their time as a Red, to which they all have experienced various degrees of success.

And in this quiz, your challenge is to identify which Liverpool player, past or present, is the person in question from the clues provided.

Can you get all 10 correct?

* Stats via LFCHistory.net.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Tags

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments