Liverpool’s season to date has been nothing short of exemplary and while we wait for the Reds to return to action, why not test yourself in our lastest higher or lower quiz.





After a relentless schedule which saw Jurgen Klopp‘s side play 40 games, prior to the FA Cup fourth round replay, the senior players were afforded time off after the Premier League sanctioned the first-ever winter break.

The club’s youngest-ever side kept fans enthralled with a memorable win over Shrewsbury, but having played nearly twice every week since the season kicked off in August a stretch of just under two weeks without Liverpool in action can lead to twiddling thumbs on mass.

And with Liverpool not set to kick start the second part of the season until Saturday, why not test your memory on what has been a remarkable 2019/20 season to date.

The rules are simple, you have to decide if one’s number of appearances so far this season is more or less than another’s number of total goals, for example.

How will you get on with these 12 questions?

* Stats via LFCHistory.net.

Quiz loads above. Adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.