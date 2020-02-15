Liverpool are back on the road as Premier League action awaits at Norwich. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

After taking time to rest, recover and recharge, the Reds return to the field today in search of their 25th win of the campaign and 17th in succession.

Jurgen Klopp‘s senior figures were last in action in the 4-0 win over Southampton and will now all return to the fold as the season starts to turn the corner into the final stretch.

The clash at Carrow Road pits the commanding league leaders against the side currently cemented to the bottom of the table having picked up just 18 points from 25 games.

Daniel Farke’s side last met Liverpool on the opening day of the season, where Klopp’s men ran out 4-1 winners in a game where the scoreboard failed to accurately reflect Norwich’s performance.

The Reds have won 11 of the last 13 Premier League meetings between the two sides, will it be 12 from 14 come the end of the day?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Norwich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Norwich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Supersport 4 Digitalb DStv Now, ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go, Idman TV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, DAZN, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SportKlub 3 Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN Andina, Sky HD, SportKlub 3 Croatia, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, TV3 MAX, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Sky Pacific, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Free, Canal+ Sport, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spiler 1, SiminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Sport 1, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV, SPOTV ON, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier League Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Sentanta Sports Ukraine, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, K+PM

