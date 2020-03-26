Ever wondered which current Liverpool player you are most like, well now is your chance!

Jurgen Klopp has a team full of different characters who each offer the side something different, with some preferring the spotlight and others happy to contribute without too much attention.

From front to back, Liverpool have put together a team who have conquered the world, Europe and soon to be England.

And now it is time to see which current player you are most like.

Try our test and see which Liverpool player you are!