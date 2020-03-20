Liverpool have committed to paying the wages of their matchday staff for the three Anfield games postponed between now and April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League confirmed on Thursday that action would be suspended until at least the end of April, with their focus being on fulfilling the season at a safer date.

This will have a significant impact on many workers at stadiums, training grounds and elsewhere, as the coronavirus leaves many without work and in a difficult situation.

Liverpool have already worked to provide support for those in need in the local area, with sizeable donations to foodbanks and further donation points made available around the city.

But now, as reported by the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy, the club have pledged to honour the wages of casual matchday workers in the absence of fixtures at Anfield.

The Reds would have played Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Burnley during this period, and matchday expenses are up to £250,000 a game, with Liverpool therefore committing around £750,000 overall.

While this is a relatively small fee for a club with their revenue, it is a much-needed gesture during this spell of uncertainty across the country.

It will be a relief to those workers who were facing the prospect of six more weeks without a vital source of income, still needing to support their families.

Man United, Brighton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have announced similar initiatives, and the hope is that the rest of the Premier League clubs will follow suit, regardless of their own loss in matchday revenue.