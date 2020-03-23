LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (C) celebrates scoring the second goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool provide the solution for fans’ boredom during isolation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are set to relive the Premier League season so far every night on LFCTV, to ease fans’ boredom as they stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

With football suspended as activity in England comes to a halt, the public are advised to self-isolate at home to manage the outbreak.

This will spell boredom for most, but it is essential that as many as possible stay indoors and distance themselves socially for the benefit of others.

To combat the tedium of isolation, Liverpool are set to broadcast the full 90 minutes of every Premier League game so far this season on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Their #LFCReplayed series begins on Monday night at 8pm (GMT) with the 4-1 win at home to Norwich on the opening day of the season, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a statement for the campaign ahead.

Tuesday will bring the 2-1 win at Southampton, Wednesday the 3-1 win over Arsenal, Thursday the 3-0 victory away to Burnley and on Friday, the 3-1 win at home to Newcastle.

With Liverpool having won 27 of their 29 league games so far this season, losing only once, scoring 66 goals and conceding just 21 to establish a 25-point lead at the top of the table, these games are well worth rewatching.

No doubt there will be goals and moments forgotten in the months since they played out, too, with 16 different players having found the back of the net in the league.

The hope is that the club opt to make LFCTV free to view during this period of uncertainty, though they will provide extended highlights of each game on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to go along with their broadcast.

So stay at home, turn on the TV and savour this extraordinary season so far.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments