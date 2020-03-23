Liverpool are set to relive the Premier League season so far every night on LFCTV, to ease fans’ boredom as they stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

With football suspended as activity in England comes to a halt, the public are advised to self-isolate at home to manage the outbreak.

This will spell boredom for most, but it is essential that as many as possible stay indoors and distance themselves socially for the benefit of others.

To combat the tedium of isolation, Liverpool are set to broadcast the full 90 minutes of every Premier League game so far this season on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Their #LFCReplayed series begins on Monday night at 8pm (GMT) with the 4-1 win at home to Norwich on the opening day of the season, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a statement for the campaign ahead.

Tonight, our #LFCReplayed series starts! Monday = MD1: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich. Every week night (8pm GMT), we'll broadcast full 90 minutes (@LFCTV + GO) and publish extended highlights (here on Twitter) of each 19/20 @premierleague game. Stay at home and stay safe ? pic.twitter.com/12Ti1QHYcs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 23, 2020

Tuesday will bring the 2-1 win at Southampton, Wednesday the 3-1 win over Arsenal, Thursday the 3-0 victory away to Burnley and on Friday, the 3-1 win at home to Newcastle.

With Liverpool having won 27 of their 29 league games so far this season, losing only once, scoring 66 goals and conceding just 21 to establish a 25-point lead at the top of the table, these games are well worth rewatching.

No doubt there will be goals and moments forgotten in the months since they played out, too, with 16 different players having found the back of the net in the league.

The hope is that the club opt to make LFCTV free to view during this period of uncertainty, though they will provide extended highlights of each game on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to go along with their broadcast.

So stay at home, turn on the TV and savour this extraordinary season so far.