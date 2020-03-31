Liverpool have produced a stunning campaign so far in the Premier League, but with football currently suspended, how well do you think you know their statistics?

Prior to the top flight’s enforced interval, the Reds amassed 82 points from 29 games to sit 25 points clear of Man City at the top of the table.

Only six points are needed to clinch the title, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side having won 27, drawn one and lost one, with only City (68) scoring more than their 66 goals and no side conceding fewer than their 21.

It has been a remarkable season for Liverpool, and the hope is they can end it in style once play is resumed, with a 19th title and the club’s first since 1990.

Klopp’s squad has been full of standout performers at different stages, with the depth and vitality of the group clear throughout.

But when it comes down to numbers, how well do you know this Liverpool side?

We’ve put together 12 head-to-head questions from the Premier League campaign so far, including goals, assists, appearances and more.

Think you can get all 12 right? Give it a go!