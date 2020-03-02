The two teams are not short on history with one another and now it is time to test your knowledge on their rivalry with our latest quiz.

From 1904 to 2020, Liverpool and Chelsea have battled it out both domestically and in Europe – with their rivalry bursting into life in the 2000s.

In just over a four-year period between 2005 and 2009, the two teams came to blows 24 times in competitive matches – with tense and tight tussles in the Champions League defining the era.

The modern-day rivalry has seen barbs traded between players, managers and everything in-between, and here we test your knowledge of Liverpool and Chelsea‘s history through quotes.

Will you get all 10 correct?