Players swap and change throughout their careers as they move up through the ranks, others hold on to the first one they inherit. How well do you know Liverpool squad numbers through the years?

The Reds have seen players don shirts with numbers up to 99 throughout its history, with some bearing more well-known names than others.

Player’s squad numbers were widely first introduced in 1993, switching from a widely accepted form of 1-11 or as close to that as possible, where now players can be registered well into the 90s.

And here we test your knowledge on Liverpool squad numbers from past and present.

From those who switched numbers throughout their career to who did a player inherit it from and everything in between, see how much you can remember in our latest quiz.

Can you get them all correct?