Liverpool are on the hunt for a swift return to winning ways against Chelsea, with a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the line. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The Reds’ remarkable run in the Premier League came to a surprising halt at Watford last time out, a 3-0 loss which inflicted Liverpool’s fourth defeat of the season across all competitions.

And now it is time to respond, with a trip to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea for a place in the final eight of the FA Cup now on the agenda.

Liverpool’s place in the fifth round came off the back of the club’s youngest-ever assembled side emerging as 1-0 victors over Shrewsbury, with some of the young Reds set to keep their place and lineup alongside a number of senior figures.

Frank Lampard’s side set up the meeting with the Reds with a 2-1 win at Hull, which accounts for just one of two wins from their last six games in all competitions.

This is the first time the two sides have met in the FA Cup since the final in 2012, but this time will it be Liverpool who are celebrating after the final whistle?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC One in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

