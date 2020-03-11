A European night under the lights awaits Liverpool, with Atletico Madrid the visitors as the Reds look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Champions League. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

A place in the quarter-finals in the Champions League and a successful defence of their European crown awaits Jurgen Klopp‘s men tonight.

Diego Simeone’s side make their way to Merseyside with a 1-0 advantage after striking early and effectively nullifying any threat Liverpool possessed in the first leg in Madrid.

The Reds head into the clash off the back of a welcomed confidence boost with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth following two consecutive defeats, while Atletico have managed two score draws in the most recent outings.

The fixture is a season-defining one for Liverpool in their bid to clinch another piece of silverware ahead of a week which could officially see the club crowned Premier League champions.

Can they overturn the first-leg deficit and progress to the quarter-finals tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am in Sydney (Thursday), 12am in Dubai (Thursday) and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid is being shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid is being shown live on TNT, TUDN, UniMas in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ last-16 Champions League clash on the following channels worldwide:

