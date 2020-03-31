Which Liverpool legend are you?

Liverpool have a long list of legendary players, but who are you most like?

From when the club first came to be in 1892 up until present day, Liverpool have seen remarkable players take to the field in every position.

Some would go down in history because of the titles they won and others for the effort and dedication they showed to the club.

And now it is time to take our test and see which Liverpool legend you are most like.

Answer the questions below to see which legendary you are!

MORE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS: