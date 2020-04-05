LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 2, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kids Quiz: European Cups, captains, Anfield & all things Red

It is quiz time once again and this one looks at everything Liverpool past and present, and is perfect for the kids.

Throughout Liverpool’s long and illustrious history there have been countless players and managers who have contributed to the club’s success.

And here, we see if you can identify a player from the picture provided, can pick out the right managers and more.

12 questions on everything Liverpool, give it a go here!

 

