Liverpool players come from far and wide around the world, but do you know from where?

With the world becoming smaller thanks to widespread travel links, talent from around the world can easily be identified and added to the team.

From England to Zimbabwe, the Reds have seen a lot of countries represented in the squads over the years.

In Liverpool’s current team alone, including Jurgen Klopp, the Reds represent 17 different nations!

Here, your job is to see if you can correctly identify which country a player is from, which flag belongs to who and more.

From countries to continents all focused on the mighty Reds – give it a try!