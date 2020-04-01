It’s that time again for the kids and, of course, the adults, to test themselves with our latest quiz and it’s all about Liverpool’s current players.

Jurgen Klopp has put together a team to be feared and one which seems to write their name in the record books every time they play.

The European and world champions, not to mention English champions in waiting, are never short on providing entertainment to reds young and old.

And here, you have 10 questions on everything from goals, former teams and important moments from players currently at Anfield.

Give it a go and let us know how you do!