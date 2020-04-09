There’s always maths involved in football, and we have put together a quiz for the Kop Kids which mixes the love of Liverpool with some education.

From looking at a league table to calculating a player’s total goals over a number of seasons, we often apply maths into football without even knowing it.

And here we’ve looked to make maths a bit more interesting, with Liverpool the central theme throughout.

You’ll need to have some knowledge of the current team’s squad numbers, Premier League games, goals and the trophies the Reds have won—and paper and pencil could prove handy.

Give your brain a maths workout with these 10 questions!