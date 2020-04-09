LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Georginio Wijnaldum during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kop Kids: Mane’s goals + Robbo’s shirt number = Liverpool maths quiz

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There’s always maths involved in football, and we have put together a quiz for the Kop Kids which mixes the love of Liverpool with some education.

From looking at a league table to calculating a player’s total goals over a number of seasons, we often apply maths into football without even knowing it.

And here we’ve looked to make maths a bit more interesting, with Liverpool the central theme throughout.

You’ll need to have some knowledge of the current team’s squad numbers, Premier League games, goals and the trophies the Reds have won—and paper and pencil could prove handy.

Give your brain a maths workout with these 10 questions!

 

MORE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield