Liverpool target Timo Werner’s RB Leipzig team-mate Tyler Adams has described him as a “unique piece” who is capable of playing for the “biggest clubs in the world.”

Though talks are yet to advance beyond an informal stage, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Werner is widely reported to be on the Reds’ radar for the next transfer window.

With a £50.5 million release clause in his Leipzig contract, and having scored 27 and assisted 12 in 36 games so far this season, the Germany international is a no-brainer signing.

And speaking to ESPN FC, Adams has explained why he believes Werner is so “unique,” praising his ability to score from a variety of different situations.

“It’s hard to say one thing. People are often focused not only on his goalscoring ability, but how fast he is too,” Adams said.

“He’s absolutely rapid, but that’s not one of the qualities I would say sticks out the most.

“I would say one of the qualities that sticks out the most is how many ways he’s able to score: from the right, the left, centrally.

“We’ve played him as a No. 10 this year and he’s running out of midfield and scoring goals.

“There’s just so many different dynamics that you can fit him in, and that’s what makes him such a unique piece.

“If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’re going to be able to play at the highest level for a very long time, the biggest clubs in the world, for the national team scoring goals.

“He’s a pleasure to play with, obviously it makes it easy as a midfielder that you can just hit the ball over the top and know that he’s going to catch it no matter what. He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Adams also provided an insight into Werner’s role in Leipzig’s system—which has changed significantly this season—suggesting he would fit in well in a fluid setup at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old compared him to Arjen Robben in that he is almost untouchable cutting in from the flanks, while his experience as a No. 10 has allowed him to feed off a central striker.

“It’s interesting, because we’ve played a lot of 3-5-2 this year, so we usually have more of a target man, and he’s one of those guys playing off of him,” the midfielder continued.

“When he drifts off to that left side, you have to be a little bit intimidated, because the way he’s able to run down the line, cut in and shoot…

“You talk about Arjen Robben for instance, when you almost know what he’s going to do—you don’t know what Timo’s going to do, but you know that once he cuts in it’s almost a goal every time.

“He’ll dribble all the way back to his goal, back around on his left, and he’ll still find a way to score!”

While, given the current situation, it would be remiss to get too excited about the prospect of Werner joining Liverpool, there appears a strong chance he could line up at Anfield next season.

And on Adams’ testimony, Jurgen Klopp and his squad will cherish the prospect of working with the 24-year-old.