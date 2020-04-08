Which Liverpool cult hero are you?

Cult heroes, every club has them and Liverpool is no different, but which fiercely loved Red are you?

Over the years, a host of players have won the hearts of Liverpool fans around the world thanks to their passion, loyalty and work rate, among other qualities.

A cult figure is typically one whose talent is not the determining factor for their revered status, it is rather the intangible aspects which endear them to those around them.

Some are fan favourites from the minute they walk through the doors at Anfield, and others require a culmination of moments or even until the end of their time at the club.

And in this quiz, you can find out which Liverpool cult hero you are.

Cult heroes past and present, but which one are you?