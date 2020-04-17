Liverpool have had a long list of legendary managers take the helm throughout the club’s illustrious history, but who are you most like?

From John McKenna to Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have had 21 full-time managers lead the club in its 128-year existence.

Within that, some have come and gone in a hurry, others have forged a lasting legacy and a handful have contributed in a myriad of ways beyond just adding silverware to the cabinet.

For good and bad, each has shaped Liverpool Football Club into what it is today in their own unique way.

No one manager was the same and here you can see which Reds boss you are!

Which Liverpool manager will you be?