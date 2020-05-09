Anfield, and the Kop in particular, is famous for noisy, colourful displays—and they become even more poignant and meaningful when accompanied by a mosaic.

It’s perhaps one of the times when real value comes in having a vantage point of the Kop, rather than being in it: a look behind the goal to the fans, all arms raised in unison, bearing thousands of cards which together display a message, a picture, a memory.

Several years ago, This Is Anfield spoke with the creator and organiser of the very first mosaics, Andrew Knott, about the fascinating process of getting them started and, eventually, into the stadium.

The first one at Anfield was in 1996; since the turn of the century there have been plenty more which graced the ground—and here are the finest of them.

Paisley – Roma – 2001

Soon after the new Millenium came along, a Bob Paisley flag night welcomed Italian side Roma to Merseyside.

Houllier – United – 2001

Having been taken ill during a match, the Kop paid tribute and showed support to manager Gerard Houllier when rivals United came to town…

Houllier – Roma – 2002

…and when Houllier returned, his presence and the incredible atmosphere helped send the Reds through in the Champions League at the expense of Roma.

Houllier – Newcastle – 2004

The final game of the French manager’s tenure saw him given a fond farewell, with Rafa Benitez taking charge after this last game of the season in 03/04 against Newcastle.

Amicizia – Juventus – 2005

Back in Europe and against Juventus for the first time since the fateful day at Heysel, Reds reached out in friendship and memory to our Italian opponents.

Truth – Arsenal – 2007

The TV cameras infamously tried to ignore it, but Liverpool fans got the message across that the fight for justice would be ongoing.

Shields – West Ham – 2008

Imprisoned fan Michael Shields was given support when West Ham came to Anfield, with the fan accused of a crime in Bulgaria he maintained he did not commit.

Kennedy – Arsenal – 2009

The No. 5 was displayed, Ray Kennedy’s shirt number, when the Reds took on the winger’s old club Arsenal to raise awareness for the Ray of Hope appeal. The match itself was a 4-4 classic.

Hyypia – Tottenham – 2009

After a decade of loyal service, the Kop paid tribute to former captain Sami Hyypia on his final appearance for the club against Spurs.

The big Finn played 464 games for Liverpool.

Shankly – Wigan – 2009

On the 50th anniversary of Bill Shankly’s arrival at Liverpool, a Kop mosaic remembered the most important manager in the club’s history.

Justice – Norwich – 2011

Continuing to back the campaign for the families of the Hillsborough victims, the home fans held aloft this mosaic demanding justice.

Truth – United – 2012

Almost a year later, an enquiry had finally revealed the truth that Liverpool fans were not to blame for the disaster.

Tributes were paid in the build-up to an emotional game against Manchester United, including this mosaic.

Carragher – QPR – 2013

Jamie Carragher rattled the post from distance with what was almost the best shot of his entire career—in his very final Anfield appearance.

He played 737 times for the Reds, with this game against QPR being the last.

Shankly – United – 2013

Another game against United and another mosaic—this time marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the great Bill Shankly.

Justice – Man City – 2014

With the Reds in action in the days approaching the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, Anfield once again remembered the fallen and the families.

Five times – Ludogorets – 2015

A return to the European elite and the Champions League saw our five European Cups proudly displayed for Ludogorets and the world to see.

Gerrard – Crystal Palace 2015

Another farewell appearance, this time with maybe our greatest-ever captain departing Anfield.

Steven Gerrard is an icon to many, and though the team couldn’t give him the parting gift of a win, the mosaic around the ground displayed the thanks and admiration of all.

Family – Villarreal – 2016

The verdicts from the Hillsborough inquests had been passed down before this game and Villarreal were given an almighty fright by the atmosphere.

An emotional win sent Liverpool into the Europa League final.

Hillsborough – Bournemouth – 2017

As the 28th anniversary approached, Anfield paid tribute ahead of the league encounter against Bournemouth.

Moran – Everton – 2017

One of Liverpool’s greatest-ever servants, Ronnie Moran, was paid tribute ahead of the Merseyside derby.

A player, caretaker manager and influential backroom staff member for 49 years, Moran had passed away the week previous at the age of 83.

125th birthday – Burnley – 2017

125 years of Liverpool Football Club was marked ahead of the Premier LEague game against Burnley in September 2017.

30 years – Chelsea – 2019

With the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster approaching, Liverpool fans marked the occasion was another poignant mosaic and atmosphere.

Paisley – Crystal Palace – 2019

On what would have been Bob Paisley’s 100th birthday, the stadium remembered the manager who won three European Cups.

Hillsborough – Everton – 2019

A Merseyside derby and a tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, with both clubs coming together to continue their support and fight for justice.

This came after the police match commander was acquitted of criminal charges in a retrial.

Six times – Norwich – 2019

And finally, earlier this season, Liverpool returned to domestic action as Champions of Europe once more.

Norwich were the visitors and Jurgen Klopp‘s team were the best on the planet—and began their journey to the top of the Premier League table, where we remain today, waiting to complete that particular journey in 2019/20—and you can only imagine that another mosaic will, when fans are eventually allowed inside stadiums, follow to recognise that accomplishment, too.