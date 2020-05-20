Journalist ‘confirms’ goalkeeper bid & Alisson fit to train as Reds return – Wednesday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool were back in group training at Melwood today, while off the pitch we were linked with a familiar name and Jurgen Klopp spoke about the restart.

Long-term goalkeeping plan ‘confirmed’ in Turkey

Liverpool’s apparent interest in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has been an ongoing story in Turkey this season, though we’ve heard precious little about it from local journalists.

However, according to those on the ground around the Super Lig, the Reds have actually made a full-on bid, with detail emerging of Liverpool’s supposed plan.

Journalist Serdar Ali Celikler told VOLE that his sources at the club confirmed a €25 million bid from the Reds for Cakir, who is 24.

Colleague Ali Ece then added that the Reds’ plan would be to loan him out for two years to a top European club, to continue his development while Alisson remained as number one.

Nothing is suggested as to the plan thereafter, when Cakir would be 26 and our Brazilian 29 ahead of the 2022/23 season. It wouldn’t exactly be old for a goalkeeper, who often get somewhat better around that peak age, and it’s hard to see Ali’s standards dropping any time soon.

Alisson back to full fitness

Speaking of our No. 1, he is one of those who returned to Melwood for the small group training sessions today—and he appears to have fully recovered from injury.

He was pictured in action on the training pitch and looked in good shape in terms of his mobility, while Jurgen Klopp said the entire squad looked “fit” and added “hopefully they stay like this.”

Along with Alisson, that might indicate Xherdan Shaqiri and a couple of others are returned to full fitness, too.

The boss also spoke about now being effectively a pre-season and discussed how long it might be for the players to regain full sharpness once matches resume.

Time to train

Now the Reds are slowly getting back together, it’s all focus forwards as we look to reestablishing the gameplay which took us to the top of the table.

Leagues restart latest updates

In Italy, teams in Serie A can resume group training immediately, but the key date for resuming league matches is 28 May. That’s when the government will announce their decision on if, and when, games are allowed to restart.

In the Premier League, from those six positive tests yesterday it has been announced that three were at Watford, one being a player, and one was at Burnley—the assistant manager, Ian Woan.

Meanwhile, referees chief Mike Riley has said it will be up to individual referees if they want to return to officiating when matches start up.

Quickfire LFC news

Emre Can says he never would have signed for Man United due to his past with the Reds (ESPN)

Sadio Mane felt some of his Southampton team-mates didn’t want to pass to him in case he scored and showed them up, close friend Victor Wanyama has revealed (Mirror)

Antonio Di Natale has claimed Liverpool were prepared to do “anything” to sign him several years ago, but he turned down the Reds and Juve to stay at Udinese (Echo)

And on-loan striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored his first Bundesliga goal at the weekend with Mainz, has spoken of his progression, the influence of Klopp and more (LFC)

Around the Prem

Man City‘s appeal against their European ban will be heard before next season. Irrelevant fine or mass exodus awaits? (TIA)

The top six are “hugely resistent” to TV plans to place cameras in the dressing room, and to be frank anybody who argues that they should be ok with it can be the first to sign up for a livestream in their bedrooms or bathrooms (Independent)

Man United are favourites to sign Adama Traore, but Man City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all listed as interested because SEO (Birmingham Mail)

And Arsenal will try to get Justin Kluivert included in the deal to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Stupid people of the day

One club: FC Seoul have been fined around £60,000 for putting sex dolls in the stands in the absence of fans, because obviously they had no other alternative whatsoever.

And Serge Aurier: The Spurs man posted a photo on social media after getting a haircut. Why offer the people the ammunition, even if it was fine to do in terms of being negative?! That’s a third internal investigation he faces for breaching lockdown rules.

Video of the day

Time to relive an FA Cup final classic: the Reds beating Everton 3-2 in ’89 at Wembley. Emotional, exceptional, eternal. Click here if you can’t see it below.

What we’re reading

Something different today: An oral history of Euro 96, by those who were there to experience it, written by Miguel Delaney in the Independent.

And a quiz on the Guardian from the other side of the usual viewing point: who were the goalkeepers who conceded these iconic goals?