Liverpool loanee Anderson Arroyo believes he is “very close” to being given an opportunity by Jurgen Klopp, and is ready to “give everything” in order to achieve that.

Among the Reds’ loan ranks, 20-year-old Colombian full-back Arroyo is arguably the least familiar.

Signed from Fortaleza CEIF at the start of 2018, the versatile defender is yet to feature for Klopp’s side even in a friendly, instead spending time on loan at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent and, currently, Mlada Boleslav.

He was part of pre-season training last summer, however, and was slated to be part of the squad travelling for the US tour only to suffer a broken foot before Liverpool flew out.

Injury has hampered his time with Mlada Boleslav in the Czech First League, but Arroyo believes that though it would be “telling lies” to set a timeframe for a possible outing for his parent club, he is “very close.”

“I don’t think it’s that far if I keep doing things well, sacrifice myself and give more,” he told AS Colombia.

“When they give me the opportunity to be with them again, I will continue to give everything and I’ll do things well.

“Many people at Liverpool believe in me, and if they do, I think I can do it. I see it being very close.”

It is a big stretch to suggest Arroyo is anywhere near close to the first team at Liverpool, though his involvement last pre-season suggests he could be included next time around.

The closest he has come to an outing for the Reds came when Dan Atherton wore his shirt as he came on for an unlikely substitutes’ appearance outfield against Tranmere, and by Arroyo’s own admission he was only able to train 10 times.

But he revealed that a conversation with Fabinho has inspired him, with the Brazilian telling him to “do things from the heart.”

“I couldn’t do a lot of training with Liverpool, I was only in 10 sessions,” he explained.

“I approached Fabinho because he speaks Spanish and I understand him a little. He gave me advice, told me to do things from the heart, to do things well.

“He was the first person to approach me, even at the time of the injury.”

Arroyo described training with Klopp’s squad as “incredible” and claimed all parties were “very happy” with his contribution prior to his broken foot.

And though he has struggled for game time in the Czech Republic, he believes his time with Mlada Boreslav could be formative as it steels him for another challenge in England.