Another four Liverpool XI’s battle for your vote in our latest series which sees starting lineups throughout the last 60 years go head to head for the top spot.

This is the third group of four in a series which will crown Liverpool’s best-ever XI in a knockout competition where you, the readers, determine the victors.

Group A and B have vied for your vote thus far, no doubt pulling you in a number of different directions as you consider what is important to you in a starting lineup rather than simply the achievement of the game itself.

And Group C is no different. This time around we have a side from the late 1950s, two who added another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet and one who walked all over Tottenham in the 1970s.

There are a lot of players here who will forever be synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, but which is the best-ever from the four contenders?

European Cup Final 1984

XI: Grobbelaar, Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, Kennedy; Johnston, Lee, Souness, Whelan; Dalglish, Rush

The fourth European Cup landed at Liverpool with a penalty shootout win over Roma, where five members of the XI also started present in the triumph in France – only this time Joe Fagan was the man at the helm.

They had a formidable Ian Rush who finished the season with a stunning career-high tally of 47, Bruce Grobbelaar’s ‘spaghetti legs’, the enforcer in Graeme Souness and the composed Alan Kennedy – they were not an XI to be messed with.

UEFA Cup Final 2001

XI: Westerveld; Babbel, Henchoz, Hyypia, Carragher, Gerrard, McAllister, Hamann, Murphy, Owen, Heskey

A momentous season capped of with a European trophy to secure a treble, where future Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen, the robust defensive duo of Sami Hyypia and Jamie Carragher and a 20-year-old Steven Gerrard were all present.

The reborn Gary McAllister was at the peak of his powers while Emile Heskey continued to keep Robbie Fowler out of the side.

LFC 7-0 Spurs 1978

XI: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hughes, A. Kennedy; R. Kennedy, Souness; Case, Heighway, McDermott; Dalglish

A relentless, merciless outing by the Reds at Anfield was personified by Terry McDermott’s headed finish at the end of a sublime team move to end the onslaught – an XI littered with names who would go on to be forever enshrined in Liverpool history.

LFC 5-3 Hull City 1959

XI: Slater; Molyneux, Moran, Wilkinson, White; Twentyman, Morrissey, Melia, A’Acourt; Liddell, Harrower

A classic eight-goal thriller in the Second Division, which saw the Reds battle back from a 2-0 half-time deficit with a side which included three men who would go on to become club legends in Ronnie Moran, Geoff Twentyman and Billy Liddell.

Not to mention Alan A’Court on the left-flank, who offered a strong and direct presence.

Which are Liverpool’s TWO best-ever XI’s from Group C? The top two progress, cast your vote here: