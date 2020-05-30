Roberto Firmino is one of Liverpool’s most popular players, and one of the most crucial figures at Anfield in many years. But how much do you know about our No. 9?

After arriving in an uncertain period, Firmino has survived a tough start to life on Merseyside to establish himself as an indispensable player, and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he has transformed the centre-forward role at Liverpool, to the point in which there are few genuinely comparable talents in world football.

His goal, assists and relentless work ethic have made him a favourite on the Kop, and his Sim Senhor chant is sung at every game; the best in the world is, after all, Bobby Firmino.

So how well do you know Firmino and his career, both before Liverpool and since making the move to Anfield?

Here are 10 questions on our No. 9 – can you get them all right?

