Mohamed Salah is one of the most iconic players at Liverpool today, and a world-famous figure due to his efforts on and off the pitch. But how well do you know him?

The impact Salah has had on the Reds since his £37 million switch from Roma in 2017 has been remarkable—and not solely due to his goals.

He has become the figurehead of Jurgen Klopp‘s successful side, and serves as a positive ambassador for the club and, on a wider scale, Muslims in the UK.

Salah is fondly cheered as the Egyptian King for a reason; he is one of his country’s most accomplishment sporting exports, and a model of virtue with his charitable endeavours.

To Liverpool fans, he is our No. 11, our primary goalscorer and the most regular source of memorable moments among the current crop; a record-breaker and a perception-changer.

So how closely have you been following Salah’s career, from his journey through Europe, via a difficult first stint in England, to land at Liverpool?

Here are 12 questions on the Egyptian King – good luck!

