Mohamed Salah is one of the most iconic players at Liverpool today, and a world-famous figure due to his efforts on and off the pitch. But how well do you know him?
The impact Salah has had on the Reds since his £37 million switch from Roma in 2017 has been remarkable—and not solely due to his goals.
He has become the figurehead of Jurgen Klopp‘s successful side, and serves as a positive ambassador for the club and, on a wider scale, Muslims in the UK.
Salah is fondly cheered as the Egyptian King for a reason; he is one of his country’s most accomplishment sporting exports, and a model of virtue with his charitable endeavours.
To Liverpool fans, he is our No. 11, our primary goalscorer and the most regular source of memorable moments among the current crop; a record-breaker and a perception-changer.
So how closely have you been following Salah’s career, from his journey through Europe, via a difficult first stint in England, to land at Liverpool?
Here are 12 questions on the Egyptian King – good luck!
Try more LFC quizzes
- How well do you know Steven Gerrard and his career?
- Name every Liverpool player to score 10 or more goals in the Premier League
- Can you remember these obscure Liverpool academy graduates?
- Test yourself with 15 trivia questions on Liverpool in the Premier League
- Can you identify the hidden faces from memorable Liverpool XIs?
- Can you name every player to score for Liverpool in the Champions League?
- Liverpool’s 10 most expensive signings of the January transfer window
Fan Comments