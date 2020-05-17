Throughout Liverpool’s long and illustrious history, hundreds of players have walked through the doors at Anfield and made their mark one way or another.

But can you identify who the man in question is pertaining to games played, goals scored – both for Liverpool and the opposition – or transfer fees when they are pitted against another Red?

Liverpool’s all-time record books are littered with star names, from Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard and Ian Callaghan – but here, we dive a little deeper than those who top the lists for goals scored, games as captain and total appearances.

From the pre-Premier League era to present day, no player is off-limits.

There are 15 head-to-heads – can you get them all correct?

*Statistics obtained via LFCHistory.net

Want more quizzes? Try these!