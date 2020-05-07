QUIZ: How well do you know Liverpool’s best fan songs?

Do you sing along to every song during Liverpool games? Think you know the words to the best chants at Anfield? Try our latest quiz on iconic fan songs!

It is a staple of matchday for many Reds supporters, and a dream for many more to stand on the Kop and roar their side on.

For the players, it is a marker of affection to receive a chant of their own, with memorable goals and iconic moments going down in history due to the words sung from the stands.

So how well do you know the songs that have defined Liverpool over the years, and those bestowed upon Jurgen Klopp‘s current squad, from Roberto Firmino to Sadio Mane?

This quiz will test your knowledge of songs and chants from past and present, whether you’re a regular at Anfield or not.

We’ve got 10 questions on Liverpool’s best fan songs – can you get them all right?

