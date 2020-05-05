He’s our centre-half, he’s our No. 4. But how well do you think you know Virgil van Dijk and his career, before and after Liverpool? We’ve got 10 questions to test you.

Van Dijk has had a monstrous impact on the Reds since his £75 million move from Southampton in 2018, becoming one of the most transformative players in the club’s history.

Prior to his arrival, Jurgen Klopp‘s defence was a clear weakness, but alongside the likes of Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho he has played a key role in establishing it as a major strength.

His journey from the Netherlands to Merseyside was longer than many, and given his standing as one of the best players in world football it is something of a surprise it took him so many steps to reach the top.

But that has helped mould Van Dijk as a talent, and no doubt as a character too, which will have endeared him to Klopp as the club ran their due diligence before sanctioning a world-record fee.

His name is now sung at every game, but do you think you know everything about Van Dijk?

Here are 10 questions – see if you can get them all!

