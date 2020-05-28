With regular contact with the press, weird, wonderful and insightful quotes regularly breathe life into football – but can you finish the words from these faces of past and present?
From trying to trip up the opposition, motivate your own side or respond to an accusation, football has seen it all.
Liverpool have had a myriad of confident speakers, Jurgen Klopp here’s looking at you, to those who prefer a place out of the spotlight so when they speak you are sure to pay closer attention.
It, of course, goes the other way with nonsense spouted from any which direction, especially where Liverpool is concerned.
Here, we have 10 quotes which have been cut off and your job is to correctly identify the missing words.
Try and get all 10 here!
