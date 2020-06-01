Jordan Henderson has revealed how Andy Robertson inspired his now-iconic trophy shuffle, in the hours leading up to Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in Madrid.

It is now a familiar sight, with the Reds having already won three major trophies in the past year and another on the horizon.

The captain, facing his team-mates with the trophy in his hands, shifting from one foot to the other before turning and hoisting it up in celebration.

Henderson’s trophy shuffle is a staple of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, but the 29-year-old insists it was not pre-planned, with its debut in Madrid coming as a spur-of-the-moment decision based on “banter” with Robbo before the final.

“Robbo was messing about, he’d always do the shuffle pretending to lift the trophy and stuff like that,” Henderson told the club’s official website on the anniversary of Madrid.

“So when the time came I felt as though I just wanted to sort of do it together and use that sort of banter that we’d had previously in terms of the little shuffle and stuff.

“I just wanted to be able to see the lads’ faces just before I lifted it as well.

“That was really special for me, to be able to see the lads rather than just have my back to them.”

It has now inspired fans around the world to emulate Henderson’s moves, and they were also seen in Istanbul and Qatar earlier this season when Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Henderson continued to say it was “really nice” to see how taken supporters were by his trophy shuffle, with it remaining a “special moment” for him as he looks back.

“A lot of people enjoyed it, especially young kids and stuff,” he said.

“I had a lot of videos of kids doing it, doing the shuffle and stuff, so that was really nice.

“You don’t plan to do that when you are lifting the Champions League. You just want to go up and lift it.

“But it was just something that I felt was right because, like I say, the things that Robbo was doing previously and I just wanted to be able to see the lads before I lifted it.

“That was a special moment as well.”

Liverpool are expected to clinch the Premier League title on its resumption later this month, and could do so as early as the first weekend if results go their way.

The trophy presentation will come in much different circumstances, but don’t bet against Henderson wheeling out the shuffle once more as the Reds lift their first title since 1990.