Following their Premier League title win, Liverpool have been promised a trophy parade “as soon as it is safe to do so” by the city council, to mark a “huge moment.”

Prior to Thursday, the last time any club on Merseyside had won the top-flight title was in 1990, with that being the Reds—it is safe to say Everton have not done so in the years between then and now.

This makes Liverpool’s Premier League triumph all the more significant, with those in the city waiting at least 30 years for the trophy to make its way back.

It will now find its home at Anfield, with the Reds sealing glory with seven games left to play as Man City suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, handing Jurgen Klopp‘s side the title.

But under the current circumstances, the prospect of a trophy parade is not yet feasible—however, the Liverpool City Council have now confirmed there are plans to hold one “as soon as it is safe.”

“As soon as it is safe to do so, we plan to stage a parade to mark this huge moment for the city and its people,” council CEO Tony Reeves told the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter.

A separate spokeswoman also told the Liverpool Echo: “We are looking at plans on how a title win can be celebrated fully and would honour the club’s and fan’s ambitions to have a parade.

“This will only happen when it is safe to do so, lockdown restrictions have eased and the infection rate of the virus has been reduced.”

Though not unexpected, this serves as further encouragement that the Reds will be able to celebrate their title win with supporters when the climate improves.

When Klopp’s side won the Champions League last summer, crowds of over 750,000 flooded the streets of Liverpool, and it is likely that these numbers will increase given the significance of winning the Premier League.

The manager, Jordan Henderson and owner Tom Werner have already pledged there will be a parade when possible, and fans can now only wait until the day they can glimpse the trophy in person.