Jurgen Klopp is moving ever closer to his fifth anniversary at Liverpool, but how much do you know of his life and career?

Much of Klopp’s life has centred around football, from playing to managing and it has taken him to the heights of both German and English football.

Charismatic with an infectious personality, the Liverpool boss has stamped his mark at every club he has been involved with – both on and off the field.

And his arrival on Merseyside has been nothing short of revolutionary, with the belief among the supporter base now off the charts while the side he oversees conquers all those in their path.

But how well do you know the boss beyond his life on the field and both at and away from Liverpool?

Can you correctly answer all 10 questions on the boss?

