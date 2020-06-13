He’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexander-Arnold, Alexander-Arnold, the Scouser in our team. But how well do you think you know Liverpool’s No. 66 and his career so far?

It is not often a player rises through the ranks at Kirkby to establish himself as a first-choice starter for the Reds, and even less often that he reaches world-class status.

If Trent is not there yet, he is very close to hitting that elite level; the 21-year-old is already one of the best right-backs in world football, and the youngest player to start back-to-back Champions League finals.

At such a young age, the boy from West Derby is poised to stay at the top with Liverpool for at least another decade, and is an overwhelming favourite to eventually captain the club.

His connection with the Kop is intrinsic, and Trent can deliver many more memorable moments as the years go by on Merseyside.

Here, we’re testing your knowledge on the young full-back and his career, from Liverpool’s academy to leading right-back.

Here are 10 questions on Trent – can you get them all right?

