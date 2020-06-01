From the classic ‘Candy’ to the neon away strips, Liverpool have had it all when it comes to kits. But how well do you know the history behind a particular kit?

They act as beacons and visuals of our allegiance, as keepsakes or even, to some, a fashion statement.

The fanfare surrounding kits have increased year on year, and this time, for Liverpool, change is in the air as Nike are to take the reigns once the current season comes to a close.

We recently took a trip down memory lane and asked you, the readers, to decide the best-ever home and away kit from Liverpool’s history.

And this time, we’re testing your knowledge. From when a sponsor first landed on the kit to notable goalscorers, triumphs and everything in-between!

There are 10 questions, how well will you do?

