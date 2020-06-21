It’s one of the most highly anticipated games in the fixture list, but how much do you know of the history of the Merseyside derby?

After 102 days since the Reds last featured in a competitive fixture, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in action against Everton as they look to edge ever closer to clinching the Premier League table.

Few could think of better teams to face upon the resumption of the Premier League, with Liverpool’s recent record over the Blues one which does not reflect kindly on the side across Stanley Park.

Since Liverpool Football Club formed as a breakaway from Everton with John Houlding leading the charge, the two teams have met a total of 286 times – with the Reds coming out on top on 121 occasions.

But the question is, how well do you know the history between the two teams?

12 questions on Liverpool’s history with Everton – can you get them all right?

