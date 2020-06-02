Robbie Fowler is Liverpool’s top goalscorer from the Premier League era, and a legendary striker known as God on the Kop. But how well do you know the No. 9?

Over two spells with the club Fowler netted 183 times, including 128 in the league, which remains at least eight more than any other player since the inception of the current top flight in 1992.

Though injury blighted his time at Anfield, he is rightly remembered as an icon on the Kop, having risen from the academy to take up a focal role in the Reds’ attack.

He is one of us, and Fowler’s affinity with Liverpool is strong; though he left in 2001 to turn out for Leeds and Man City, his return five years later was one of fairytale proportions.

Few have been embraced as strongly as the man they call God, and his appearances in legends games since retiring guarantee a rapturous reception every time.

One of the most distinguished goalscorers in the club’s history, how much do you know about Fowler and his career?

Here are 10 questions – try and get them all right!

