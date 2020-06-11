LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St. Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ: How well do you know Sadio Mane and his career?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sadio Mane hit the ground running at Liverpool and has not looked back since, but how well do you know his career both at and before arriving at Anfield?

The first of Jurgen Klopp‘s summer transfer arrivals, Mane’s arrival coincided with a seismic shift at Liverpool which has since seen them crowned European and world champions.

The 28-year-old has been an ever-present and is one of the most popular figures at the club, for both his ability on the field and his infectious, grounded personality off it.

A member of the prolific front three, Mane has lit up the Premier League and Champions League on the regular, growing in stature year on year.

But how well do you know Mane and his career away from Liverpool?

10 questions on our No. 10, will you get them all right?

 

Want more quizzes? Try these!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments