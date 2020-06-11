Sadio Mane hit the ground running at Liverpool and has not looked back since, but how well do you know his career both at and before arriving at Anfield?

The first of Jurgen Klopp‘s summer transfer arrivals, Mane’s arrival coincided with a seismic shift at Liverpool which has since seen them crowned European and world champions.

The 28-year-old has been an ever-present and is one of the most popular figures at the club, for both his ability on the field and his infectious, grounded personality off it.

A member of the prolific front three, Mane has lit up the Premier League and Champions League on the regular, growing in stature year on year.

But how well do you know Mane and his career away from Liverpool?

10 questions on our No. 10, will you get them all right?

