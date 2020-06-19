The Premier League is back and Liverpool will restart their campaign away to Everton on June 21. But after such a long break, how much can you remember of the season?

After over three months without a game, the Reds will resume their league campaign on Sunday evening with one target in mind: the title.

Such has been the length of time with no football, much of the focus has been on what is to come, but it is worth remembering how remarkable a season it has been for Liverpool so far.

They sat 25 points ahead of Man City when the season was forced into suspension, having lost just one game and drawn one more in 29, with 27 victories.

It is an unassailable lead, and in the near future, Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions.

But before we kick off again, it is time to reflect on what has happened already, and here we have put together a quiz on the season so far to test your memory.

Here are 15 questions – how will you do?

